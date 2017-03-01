In January, as he passed through Calgary to face his long-time team, the Flames, Jarome Iginla confirmed what most of us had long suspected: That he was prepared to accept a trade out of Colorado in order to pursue one more crack at a Stanley Cup.

Iginla got his wish – sort of – early Wednesday afternoon, agreeing to waive his no-trade contract in order to rejoin his former coach, Darryl Sutter, with the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings got Iginla essentially for free – a conditional fourth-round 2018 draft choice, with Colorado agreeing to pick up one half of his remaining $5.3 million salary-cap charge.

The Kings won Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014, but are currently one point outside of the playoff picture in the Western Conference, with 19 games remaining on their schedule.

On the plus side, the Kings just got all-star goaltender Jonathan Quick back in the line-up last Saturday after a 59-game injury absence and then picked up the No. 1 goalie rental, Ben Bishop, from the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier in the week.

So they have stabilized their goaltending position, but were looking for additional offence.

Among active NHL players, Iginla is second in career goal-scoring behind the Florida Panthers’ Jaromir Jagr, but has just eight goals this season – four on the power play – playing on a Colorado team that never got untracked and is currently 30th out of 30 teams. But Iginla, four months shy of his 40th birthday, still has a lethal shot; and if he can regain his scoring touch, he might be just the commodity that helps push the Kings into the playoffs.

And after that, who knows? Los Angeles won the 2012 Stanley Cup as an eighth seed after just scraping into the playoffs that season. They may believe lightning can strike twice.

As a coach, Sutter generally works well with veteran players. A year ago, the Kings rescued Vincent Lecavalier out of the Philadelphia Flyers press box and got serviceable work from the former Stanley Cup champion, at a time when no one else in the NHL thought Lecavalier could play anymore.

Iginla will surely be energized by the move and the chance to join a veteran, playoff-tested team.

“I can’t wait,” said Iginla, in an interview with TSN. “For us in Colorado, there’s no question they have a lot of great young guys and they’ll turn it around quickly, but I don’t have that same time, so I really appreciate the chance to play in some meaningful competitive games and I can’t wait to continue with the Kings.

L.A. is an interesting team and destination given the other quality beyond scoring that Iginla could add to any team would have been his experience. The Kings have oodles of experience, so they don’t really need any extra help there. Still, it’s potentially a good fit, partly because of Sutter’s confidence in Iginla, partly because he’s a popular player among his peers. Iginla still plays with an edge, someone who can give a boost to a team with a dwindling margin of error heading into the home stretch. The Kings are six points behind third-place Calgary in the Pacific Division standings, but are only one back of the St. Louis Blues in the chase for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

“It’s been a down year for myself so far,” said Iginla, “but I actually feel pretty good. It’s been more a battle of finding the rhythm and the groove. This time of year, the games are the most fun to play. You throw everything out there and just go over it.”

After spending his first 16 teams with the Flames, Iginla was dealt to Pittsburgh at the 2013 NHL trading deadline, where he played 15 playoff games on a Penguins’ team that lost out in the Eastern Conference final. From there, he signed with the Boston Bruins and played 12 playoffs games for them before they too lost out.

In signing with Colorado, Iginla honestly believed the Avalanche could be a contender in the three-year term he signed for. It didn’t happen – and the GM in Colorado, Joe Sakic, a friend and a linemate on Canada’s 2002 gold-medal winning men’s hockey team, accommodated his request to find a good home for him for the final six weeks of the season and beyond.

Iginla is averaging 14 minutes and 44 seconds of playing time this season, the lowest of his NHL career, but scored 29 goals only two years ago.

“I believe I can still produce,” said Iginla. “I go by how I feel. Energy-wise and skating-wise, that doesn’t feel bad. Part of it is, at 39, it’s no different than when you’re 22, you go through some slumps and you have to work on the confidence and relaxing and just playing hard and not thinking about anything else.

“I hope to go there and help out and be a pleasant surprise. I know there are questions about whether I can or cannot, but I believe I can help out and produce and be effective.”

Of potentially trying to chase a Stanley Cup, a la Raymond Bourque, in what could be his NHL hurrah, Iginla told me in January: “Absolutely, it’s still the dream - and I think it’s still possible. We’ll see what happens. I would love it. I would really appreciate it. I realize, over all the years, how many good things have to come together and how fortunate the people that win it are. I’d love to do that - and I still think it’s possible.”

Lightning trade Filppula, picks to Flyers for Streit

The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired defenceman Mark Streit from the Philadelphia Flyers for centre Valtteri Filppula and two draft picks.

Philadelphia receives a 2017 fourth-round pick and conditional seventh-round pick in the trade. The teams announced the deal Wednesday afternoon shortly before the trade deadline. Streit, 39, is a pending unrestricted free agent. The veteran puck mover with power-play experience has five goals and 16 assists in 49 games this season.

Filppula, 32, has seven goals and 27 assists this season. He’s signed through next season at a salary-cap hit of $5 million. The deal clears more cap space for the Lightning, who already traded goaltender Ben Bishop and pending free agent centre Brian Boyle.

In Filppula, the Flyers add depth down the middle.

Flames acquire Curtis Lazar from Senators, Jokipakka heads to Ottawa

The Calgary Flames have acquired forward Curtis Lazar from Ottawa.

The Flames also get defenceman Mike Kostka in the deal that sees defenceman Jyrki Jokipakka and a second-round pick go to the Senators.

Lazar will be pleased to get a fresh start after a difficult season in Ottawa, where he had just one assist in 33 games. He had three goals and an assist in 13 games with Binghamton of the American Hockey League

Ottawa picked Lazar 17th overall in the 2013 NHL draft. He made the club as a 19-year-old in 2014-15 season and played 67 games.

He appeared in 76 games with the Senators in 2015-16, putting up six goals and 14 assists.

Kostka has yet to play in the NHL this season, playing 46 games Binghamton.

Jokipakka has three goals and 25 assists over 147 NHL games with Dallas and Calgary.

Red Wings send Thomas Vanek to Panthers

It took until just after noon for the first trade of the day to occur as the NHL's 3 p.m. EST trade deadline approaches, the Florida Panthers adding Thomas Vanek from the Detroit Red Wings for a third-round pick and defenceman Dylan McIlraith. Three years ago, Vanek was also on the move at the trade deadline, joining Montreal for its playoff run, where he contributed 10 points in 17 post-season games. McIlraith is a former first-round pick, 10th overall in the 2010 draft, a 6-foot-5 monster from Winnipeg who’d only played 37 NHL games in his first four professional seasons. He turns 25 in April, so there may still be an upside there.

Of all the players placed on waivers Tuesday to free up roster spots for teams, the only one to move was Joseph Cramarossa, picked up by the Vancouver Canucks from the Anaheim Ducks organization.

Habs add King from Kings

Montreal then jumped in and added Dwight King from the Los Angeles Kings. King is a 6-foot-4, 232-pound winger from Meadow Lake, Sask., who arrived full time in the NHL in the second half of the 2011-12 season, just in time to contribute to the first of the Kings two Stanley Cup championships. King has size and plays a hard physical game, but he is not the answer to the Canadiens' offensive woes, having scored just 44 goals in 285 NHL games heading into this season.

