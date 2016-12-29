When it comes to surprises, the Toronto side of the 2017 world junior hockey championship left them to the Group A games in Montreal where Denmark managed a couple of major upsets.

Down Highway 401 in Toronto, Group B ran to form with Canada and the United States rolling over everyone else to get to a showdown on Saturday afternoon for first place in the tournament’s preliminary round. The United States defeated Russia 3-2 on Thursday afternoon in a game that was as close to a cliffhanger as anything in Group B came, while Canada took its time getting started but then trounced Latvia 10-2 in the nightcap at the Air Canada Centre.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the tournament is that fans in both Toronto and Montreal were not keen on paying as much as $229 to watch the Canadian teenagers play hockey minnows such as Slovakia or Latvia. There were hundreds of empty seats for both those games and most others that did not involve the host nation. And that came after Hockey Canada chief executive officer Tom Renney said the organizers dropped the price of some tickets by 30 per cent after seeing slow sales when the event was in both cities in 2015.

Renney ceded the president’s role at Hockey Canada to Scott Smith on Thursday and Smith quickly showed the Canadian players aren’t the only silky-smooth stickhandlers in the group. When TSN broadcast host James Duthie asked the newly promoted president and chief operating officer of Hockey Canada about those slow ticket sales he deftly ragged the puck to run out the clock.

“For every [tournament] we host, we do a thorough debrief,” Scott said. “Ticket sales are obviously part of that. We’ll do that for the first of March. That leads into our launch for 2019 in the province of British Columbia.”

The latter reference was to the 2019 world juniors when Vancouver and Victoria play host and get to try to flog tickets for those Canada-Latvia nailbiters.

Both Canada and the United States will take 3-0 records into Saturday’s game along with a healthy respect for each other. The winner finishes first in Group B and gets to play the Group A fourth-place finisher on Jan. 2 in the quarter-finals while the loser gets Group A’s third-place team in the medal round.

A game between the Canadians and Americans in this tournament is still a hot item for the fans and by Thursday night only single seats remained available on Ticketmaster’s web site. The Americans know they are in for a hostile reception from the ACC crowd.

“It’s a game you grow up watching, that New Year’s Eve game,” U.S. defenceman Charlie McAvoy said after his team won its first game against Russia at this tournament since 2007. “To have it in Canada here, you grow up seeing that, we’re not going to be liked that’s for sure. We’re not expecting much love, it’s going to be us against kind of their whole country.”

While the final score showed there was little doubt in the difference between Canada and Latvia, the Canadians still have at least one question going into U.S. game. Carter Hart was expected to be the No. 1 goaltender for Canada going into the tournament but his uneven play in the pre-tournament games and a so-so outing in the preliminary round against Russia gave Connor Ingram a chance to grab the job.

Hart was back in goal Thursday after sitting out Tuesday’s easy win over Slovakia but he still needed a top performance to ensure a start against the Americans. A lack of focus and preparation were the knocks against Hart coming into the tournament and his play against the Latvians left those questions still dangling.

With Canada up 8-1 late in the second period, Hart allowed a soft short-handed goal to Latvia’s Renars Krastenbergs when he whiffed on a wrist shot. Granted, by that point with Canada scoring five goals in the second period it was hard for any goalie to stay awake, but this was no time for someone trying to nail down a position to waver.

Taylor Raddysh led the Canadian scorers with four goals, including three consecutive goals starting late in the first period. Matt Barzal also managed multiple goals with two for the Canadians.

