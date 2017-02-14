Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Montreal Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien looks on from the behind the bench during the closing moments of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues in Montreal, Saturday, February 11, 2017. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Montreal Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien looks on from the behind the bench during the closing moments of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues in Montreal, Saturday, February 11, 2017. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canadiens fire head coach Therrien, Julien named as replacement Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Montreal Canadiens have fired coach Michel Therrien and hired Claude Julien to replace him.

Julien was just fired as coach of the Boston Bruins last week. Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin made the announcement Tuesday, two days into his team’s bye week.

The Canadiens are the NHL’s worst team since the start of January and lost 4-0 to the Bruins on Sunday. They next play Saturday against Winnipeg.

Therrien was in his fifth season of his second tour of duty as Canadiens coach. They missed the playoffs last season after goaltender Carey Price injured his knee in November.

Julien returns to Montreal, where he coached from 2003-2006. He won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 and was the longest-tenured coach until last week.

Report Typo/Error
 

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular