The Montreal Canadiens will meet the New York Rangers on the Madison Square Garden ice on Saturday but it risks becoming more than just an elimination game: an adverse result could well become a referendum on the Habs’ core.

General-manager Marc Bergevin has several weighty decisions to make this summer, which will see a contract extension window open for the marvelous Habs goalie Carey Price, a decision made on 23-year-old Alex Galchenyuk and 24-year-old Nathan Beaulieu, and free agents Alex Radulov and Andrei Markov.

Should the Habs suffer a hasty first-round exit at the hand of the Rangers, who as befits the league’s best road team won Game 5 on hostile ice, the judgments could be harsh.

When Montreal’s players step on the ice, they will be fighting for more than just a chance to extend the series.

After having clawed back a 0-1 series deficit with two straight wins, the Habs have now lost two.

Mika Zibanejad inflicted the coup de grace at 14:22 of overtime, a period the Rangers dominated, beating Price on a lovely feed from Chris Kreider, who ended the Habs’ playoff hopes three years ago when he crashed into the Montreal goalie in the Eastern Conference final.

Montreal was thought to have a decisive edge in goal in this series, with Price in his imperious prime and Henrik Lundqvist, the King, coming off a season that whispers ‘decline’.

Well, he’s not done yet.

Price was called upon to make an in extremis stop in the opening minute, stretching out his left pad to repel a Mats Zuccarello shot as the seas parted in the Montreal zone to allow J.T. Miller to make an uncontested seam pass to his streaking linemate.

The Habs opened the scoring on a shift where rookie Artturi Lehkonen ticked pretty well every box on a forward’s to-do list: forecheck like a crazy person to turn the puck over, start the cycle, out-maneuver a defenceman at the front of the net, fight off the check to grab the puck, skate around the net and slide it home.

Pity poor Marc Staal, who is fully six inches taller and 30 pounds heavier than the little Finn who bamboozled him so thoroughly en route to his second playoff goal.

With the Bell Centre in song, the Habs went to the power play after captain Max Pacioretty – criticized by some around these parts for his lack of goals in the postseason – drew a penalty against Jimmy Hayes after some strong play along the boards.

The man-advantage did not go according to plan, at least at first.

As Alex Galchenyuk lifted a saucer pass to the point, Rangers centre Mika Zibanejad knocked it out of the air and set off on short-handed rush with Jesper Fast.

Montreal had two defenders back, but Zibanejad managed to feed a sweet little pass to Fast, who beat Price between the legs with a quick shot.

Just 24 seconds later, Lehkonen won a board battle to funnel the puck to Andrei Markov at the point, whose astute backhand pass found Brendan Gallagher alone in the slot.

His perfect wrist shot – top corner, glove side on Lundqvist – lifted the crowd once again.

Second periods have been a problem for Montreal against the Rangers, and the Habs were evidently keen to avoid a let-down. They did, limiting New York to zero shots through the first 12 minutes of the frame and taking it to the opposition.

Andrew Shaw, who had a vigorous punch-up with the Rangers’ Brendan Smith earlier in the game, punished Oscar Lindberg with a crunching hit.

It was far from the only bit of nastiness in the game: early on, Pacioretty and Alex Radulov sandwiched Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh behind the net. McDonagh would exact revenge on Shaw later, and would also single Gallagher out for rough justice in the form of a punch to the head as the little Habs forward lay on the ice.

Lundqvist was tested early and often in the period, but was able to withstand the barrage.

And then, the typically raucous Bell Centre crowd fell silent.

Rick Nash, former first over all draft choice and one-time Team Canada fixture, has presented an unsolvable puzzle to the Montreal defence in this series, and when he rounded into the low slot after some nice work by Jimmy Vesey to find him in the corner with a pass, the Habs defence collapsed around him.

Bad idea.

First-year defenceman Brady Skjei had snuck in from the point, it was simple enough for him to shoot the puck past Montreal defenceman Shea Weber – who was looking the wrong direction at Nash – and into the net.

It set the stage for a breathless third where the teams alternated in carrying the play.

The action will only get more furious this weekend in mid-town Manhattan.

