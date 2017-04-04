Russian superstar Alex Ovechkin still plans to play in the 2018 Winter Olympics, even if it means leaving his Washington Capitals in the middle of the NHL season.

The Capitals captain has maintained that he will represent his country in South Korea, and he says the NHL’s announcement Monday that it would not participate in the Games didn’t change his mind.

While a statement from the league called the matter “closed,” Ovechkin suggests the NHL could be bluffing.

Several players, including Montreal goaltender Carey Price and Ottawa defenceman Erik Karlsson, condemned the NHL’s decision.

Ovechkin is one of the game’s biggest stars and has represented Russia internationally 22 times, including three Olympic Games.

He addressed the issue with reporters before tonight’s Capitals-Maple Leafs game in Toronto.

The move means defending champion Canada could be scrambling to find players from outside the NHL ranks.

While Hockey Canada hasn’t said exactly how it will ice a team without NHL involvement, Canada’s sport minister remains confident the country can still be competitive.

“Quite frankly, I’m confident even if our NHL players don’t end up participating we have such depth of field in hockey in Canada we will put forth a very strong team to defend our gold medal,” Carla Qualtrough said in Ottawa. “Of course Canada wants its best athletes to be there and this is making it more difficult for them to do so.”

She said the government works closely with Hockey Canada to make sure it “has the tools at its disposal to pick the best teams and the best athletes.

“Athletes, as I understand, will still have the option to play but they have to work that out with their teams and they’re under contract and I don’t really know the ramifications of not being able to acquire insurance for these athletes,” she added.

Meantime, CBC is also hoping viewers will still tune in to its Olympic hockey coverage, even without NHL involvement.

“While we’re disappointed NHL players won’t be competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics, we know Canadians are passionate about hockey at all levels of the game,” CBC said in a statement. “We see it every year with the world junior championships and Spengler Cup and are confident Canadians will rally behind whoever represents Canada in Pyeongchang.”

