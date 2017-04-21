The Toronto Maple Leafs slipped from the tightrope they have walked in this playoff series and now are hanging on for dear life.

Justin Williams was the overtime hero for the second time to give the Washington Capitals a 2-1 win at Verizon Center. He scored the overtime winner, at 1:04, for the second time in four extra-time games. The Caps now lead the first-round NHL playoff series 3-2. They can eliminate the Leafs in Game 6 of the best-of-seven affair on Sunday night in Toronto.

The game was a little more conservative, at least as far as firewagon, end-to-end hockey goes, than the previous four games in the series, although that is a relative term. As the third period wound down to the fourth time a game went into overtime in this series, the tension grew with each scoring chance.

The score was tied 1-1 going into the third period, although the Capitals can thank their penalty killers for keeping it that way.

The Leafs had three power-play chances in the second period, with the last one carrying into the third, but were unable to get anything going against the Capitals. However, they still carried the play for most of the period, outshooting the hosts 8-4 and scored the only goal of the period six minutes in.

That came from Auston Matthews, fresh off his selection as one of three finalists for the Calder Trophy, which goes to the NHL’s rookie of the year. The goal came at the end of a tremendous shift by Matthews’ line, as the Capitals were hemmed in their own zone.

William Nylander created the goal by doing what coaches always tell their players – throw the puck at the net. In this case, the shot created a fat rebound in front of the net that Matthews cashed in for his third goal of the playoffs. He said before the game he thinks he is getting better as his first NHL playoff experience moves along.

“Yeah, I just think each game, myself personally I feel like I’ve gotten better,” Matthews said. “You kind of get more comfortable each and every night to expect not too much space, it’s pretty physical, a lot of 50-50 battles that you got to make sure you’re winning.

“I think that’s kind of been the key for us, for everybody, just trying to get better each game and tonight’s a big one for us.”

The Leafs power play continued to struggle in the third period when Caps forward Tom Wilson took his fourth minor penalty of the game. The Caps closed the Leafs off from retrieving the puck after they dumped it in. James van Riemsdyk did get a chance alone in front of the net but Caps goaltender Braden Holtby, who took some criticism after the Caps’ 5-4 win in Game 4, made the save. He made a few more big saves when the Leafs pressed hard late in the period.

The Capitals took a 1-0 lead to the dressing room after the first period and almost paid a heavy price for it. The goal came on a power play late in the period after Leafs centre Nazem Kadri threw a hip check that knocked Capitals superstar Alexander Ovechkin out of the game with what appeared to be a left knee or leg injury.

Kadri threw a classic hip check on Ovechkin at 17:32, flipping the star over. He landed on his left left and was down on the ice for several minutes and had to be helped to the dressing room. However, Ovechkin sent a buzz through the crowd when he returned for the second period.

Ovechkin was out for the opening faceoff and then flattened Leafs defenceman Jake Gardiner for the second time in the game. The game grew nastier in the wake of Kadri’s hit.

Kadri was given a tripping penalty for the hit, although it was a hip check. There might have been grounds to call Kadri for clipping, which is when a player lowers his body and throws it at or below the knees of an opponent. However, the replays showed Kadri hit Ovechkin on the thigh, above his knee.

The power play gave the Capitals a chance to turn up the offence in what had been a close-checking period. Nicklas Backstrom ripped a shot off the crossbar and the puck bounced to linemate T.J. Oshie, who slid his third goal of the series into the open net at 18:15.

The Leafs, who made their best start of the series by keeping the play mostly in the Washington zone for the first 10 minutes, escaped a jam a few minutes before Kadri’s penalty. Goaltender Frederik Andersen misplayed a dump-in and Leafs centre Brian Boyle had to take a hooking penalty to prevent a Capitals scoring chance. The Leafs, though, killed the penalty.

Ovechkin went after Kadri in the second period. He gave Kadri a jab on the arm and then Capitals defenceman Matt Niskanen chopped Kadri on the left knee with his stick. That drew a penalty for slashing at 19:34, while Kadri and Caps forward Tom Wilson were given minor penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct in the ensuing scrum. Ovechkin also skated toward the Toronto bench and offered some thoughts.

