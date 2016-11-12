Carey Price made 24 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-0 on Saturday night to extend their winning streak to four games.

Phillip Danault, Paul Byron, Shea Weber, Andrew Shaw and Max Pacioretty all scored for Montreal (13-1-1). Shaw added two assists for his first multi-point game as a Canadien.

Jimmy Howard gave up five goals on 25 shots for Detroit (8-7-1) before being replaced by Petr Mrazek at the start of the third period. Mrazek made 12 saves in relief.

The win was Montreal’s 10th at the Bell Centre this year, setting a new franchise record for most consecutive home victories to start a season. The previous record was established in 1953.

Howard and Price entered the game as the NHL’s two best goaltenders. Howard’s league-best .961 save percentage was slightly better than Price’s .953 at the start of the encounter.

But Howard was beaten early and often on Saturday as he conceded more than two goals for the first time this year.

Danault, playing in just his second game at centre, got Montreal on the board at 4:17 of the first period. After Shaw’s initial shot squeaked by Howard, Danault had the easiest of tap-ins with the puck sitting idly in the crease.

Danault now has five goals in 15 games this year. Prior to this season, the 23-year-old had four goals in 53 career NHL games.

Byron made it 2-0 just a few minutes later as he went top shelf on a breakaway after the puck bobbled on Niklas Kronwall at the blue line.

Weber capped off Montreal’s dominant first period with a power-play goal at 19:00, giving Howard no chance on a blistering one-timer from several feet inside the zone.

Weber now has five of the team’s 10 power-play goals this season.

Shaw put the game out of Detroit’s reach at 15:13 of the second period. Eight seconds into Montreal’s third power play of the evening, Alex Galchenyuk’s slap shot from the point went off Shaw’s left skate and in for the winger’s first goal since the season opener on Oct. 13.

Pacioretty made it 5-0 for the home side 16:49 of the second.

Galchenyuk had two assists to extend his point streak to four games. Alexander Radulov, with an assist on Weber’s goal, also extended his point streak to four games.

Brian Flynn (upper-body injury) was a late scratch for Montreal. David Desharnais, who was a healthy scratch last game, centered the fourth line in Flynn’s absence.

Notes: Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha made his season debut. Prior to puck drop, the Canadiens paid tribute to Leonard Cohen, who died this week.

