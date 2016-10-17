The Montreal Canadiens will have to wait at least one more game before goalie Carey Price makes his season debut.

Coach Michel Therrien said Monday that Price will miss the Canadiens’ home opener, as he still needs to regain weight and energy after missing the opening two games with a virus.

Al Montoya will make a third straight start Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Price is feeling better. He took part in an off-ice workout and was on the ice for about 40 minutes with his coach before practice.

Montreal opened the season with a win in Buffalo and a shootout loss in Ottawa.

