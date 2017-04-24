Star goaltender Carey Price hopes to sign a new contract and stay with the Montreal Canadiens.

Price is due to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season. It will be up to management to decide if they want to lock him up for several years with a new deal or trade him in the off-season.

The Olympic gold medallist and former Vezina Trophy winner stated emphatically that he hopes to stay in Montreal. He feels the Canadiens can find the pieces they need to take a shot at winning the Stanley Cup, even if they were disappointed in losing in the first round of playoffs to the New York Rangers.

Another question mark involves forward Alexander Radulov. The Russian made an impressive return to the NHL on a one-year deal with Montreal. Radulov said he’d like to stay on but hadn’t yet discussed where he’ll be next season.

Veteran defenceman Andrei Markov went a step farther. He joked that he hoped to have his contract extended for the rest of his life. The 38-year-old is still a force on the blue line and is expected to be offered at least another two-year contract.

The Canadiens need help on offence. They finished first in the Atlantic Division this season but struggled to score goals in the playoffs.

But they feel they can stay in contention for a championship with stars like Price, Shea Weber and Max Pacioretty and with the development of young talent like Artturi Lehkonen.

