Goaltender Carey Price will miss the Montreal Canadiens NHL season opener because he has the flu, the team announced Wednesday.

Al Montoya is expected to be in goal when the Canadiens face the Sabres in Buffalo on Thursday night.

Price, who has not played an NHL game since he injured a knee on Nov. 25, missed a third straight day of practice with the illness. He will not travel to Buffalo with the team. There was no word on whether he will be ready to face the Senators in Ottawa on Saturday.

The Canadiens will call up a goaltender, either Charlie Lindgren or Zach Fucale, from the St. John’s IceCaps later Wednesday.

Last season’s backup, Mike Condon, was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

