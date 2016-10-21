Victor Rask continued his hot start to the season by scoring his third goal to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Rask’s power-play goal at 16:12 of the first period made it 2-0 Carolina as the Hurricanes built up a lead and never gave it up. Rask, who played two years of junior hockey with the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen, leads the team with five points.

Teuvo Teravainen, Viktor Stalberg and Jeff Skinner also scored for Carolina (1-1-2), playing its fourth straight road game to start the season. Noah Hanifin had a career-high three assists.

It was the Hurricanes’ first win at the Saddledome in eight tries, dating back to Dec. 12, 2002.

Troy Brouwer and Johnny Gaudreau scored for Calgary (1-3-1). The Flames wrap up a three-game homestand on Saturday when the St. Louis Blues visit.

Carolina surged in front 3-0 at 4:55 of the second when Stalberg slipped behind Dougie Hamilton, took a perfect pass from Klas Dahlbeck and beat Brian Elliott on a deke to his backhand.

That made it three goals on 13 shots on the Flames’ new No. 1 goaltender and resulted in a Bronx jeer from the agitated home crowd the next time he handled the puck.

Acquired in the off-season from St. Louis, Elliott has started the season with three straight losses. After giving up four goals on 32 shots on Thursday he has an .839 save percentage.

Eddie Lack made 24 stops to earn the win for Carolina.

Calgary got on the scoreboard late in the second when Brouwer scored his third goal, pouncing on a loose puck at centre and eventually firing a shot over Lack’s shoulder.

The Flames made it 3-2 with a goal 8:03 into the third when Gaudreau took a pass from Hamilton, cut to the net while going around Justin Faulk and scored on a backhand.

The story of the first period was special teams. Calgary, in an 0-for-13 drought on the power play coming into the game, squandered four chances with the man advantage while falling behind 2-0.

The Flames finished the game 0 for 6 while was Carolina went 2 for 8.

Notes: Carolina’s six-game road trip to start the season is a result of the North Carolina state fair going on. The Hurricanes play next in Philadelphia on Saturday... The Flames now begin a difficult stretch in their schedule in which 11 of their next 12 opponents were playoff teams a year ago... Ex-Flames D Jakub Nakladal was among the scratches for Carolina.

