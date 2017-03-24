Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks with the media following the announcement of a Heritage Classic game between the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens, Friday March 17, 2017 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks with the media following the announcement of a Heritage Classic game between the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens, Friday March 17, 2017 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Concessions needed for NHL players to go to Olympics: Bettman Add to ...

Andrew Seligman

CHICAGO — The Associated Press

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the International Olympic Committee and hockey’s governing body will have to make concessions before the league sends the world’s best players to the Winter Games in South Korea next February.

For now, Bettman says, “assume we’re not going.”

Bettman made it clear Friday at a breakfast with Chicago business leaders that league owners don’t want to stop their season for three weeks again and put their stars at risk of injury without what they consider a tangible return. The NHL has participated in every Winter Olympics since 1998.

Bettman says the league has no timetable to resolve the dispute. The head of the International Ice Hockey Federation, Rene Fasel, says he needs to know by the end of April.

