Mike Condon made 27 saves in his Ottawa debut as the Senators blanked the Vancouver Canucks 1-0 on Thursday.

Mike Hoffman scored the lone goal for the Senators (7-3-0).

Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for the Canucks (4-6-1), who have now lost seven straight (0-6-1) and have been shut out in four of their last five games.

Ottawa made the most of an Erik Gudbranson giveaway at the 14-minute mark of the second period as Markstrom tried to play the loose puck, but instead left a wide-open cage for Hoffman to score the game’s only goal.

Condon, who was acquired from Pittsburgh for a 2017 fifth-round pick, arrived in Ottawa Wednesday after a long day of travel from Los Angeles. He was on the ice for Thursday’s morning skate and given the start.

Coincidentally Condon made his first NHL start last year in Ottawa, Oct. 11, as a member of the Montreal Canadiens and posted a 3-1 victory.

The 26-year-old could also get the nod in goal Saturday against Buffalo as Craig Anderson has taken an indefinite leave to be with his wife, Nicholle, who was diagnosed with cancer.

Andrew Hammond remains sidelined with a groin injury and is expected to miss at least another week.

Despite having played just one period of hockey this season, Condon looked solid by making a number of key saves throughout the game to impress the 13,260 on hand at Canadian Tire Centre.

Condon made a number of stops in the third to keep the Canucks off the board, including two on Jannik Hansen and Sven Baertschi.

The Senators relied on Condon early in the second as well as Vancouver dictated much of the play. Ottawa had just one shot on goal through the first ten minutes of the period.

A penalty-filled first period made it difficult for either team to get anything going.

This was the final meeting between the two teams this season.

