Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson has left the team to be with his wife Nicholle, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

The Senators say there is no timetable for Anderson’s return.

Anderson took a leave of absence last week, returning on Sunday to make 37 saves in an emotional 2-0 shutout win over the Edmonton Oilers.

The Senators recently acquired Mike Condon from Pittsburgh to help with Ottawa’s goaltending duties. Ottawa hosts Vancouver tonight.

Report Typo/Error