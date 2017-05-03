The Pittsburgh Penguins, playing without captain Sidney Crosby, defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Game 4 in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Crosby missed the game due to concussion, after taking a blow to the head in Game 3. With the win, the Penguins now lead the second-round series three games to one.
