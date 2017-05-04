Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Sidney Crosby lies on the ice after taking a hit from Capitals defenceman Matt Niskanen during the first period of Game 3. (Gene J. Puskar/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
The Canadian Press

Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby skated at the Penguins practice facility today as he recovers from a concussion.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan says Crosby is in the process of rehabbing from the injury, calling it a “day-to-day process.”

Crosby suffered his most recent concussion, believed to be his fourth, when he was hit in the head by Washington defenceman Matt Niskanen in Game 3 of Pittsburgh’s Eastern Conference semifinal against the Capitals.

He was held out of last night’s Game 4, which the Penguins won 3-2.

Pittsburgh leads the best-of-seven series 3-1 with Game 5 set for Saturday in Washington.

