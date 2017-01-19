Mike Babcock had a plan when it came to replacing Morgan Rielly on the Toronto Maple Leafs defence.

The Leafs head coach moved Jake Gardiner up to the top pair with Nikita Zaitsev to fill the hole left when the Leafs’ best defenceman went down with a leg injury earlier this week. He decided to keep his veteran pair of Roman Polak and Matt Hunwick together because of their penalty-killing prowess and give them more ice time. Then he matched his least-experienced defencemen, Connor Carrick and the newly promoted Frank Corrado, crossed his fingers and hoped for the best.

“My plan is to play 60 good minutes like this and not have to make any adjustments,” Babcock said before the Leafs played the New York Rangers at Air Canada Centre on Thursday night.

The Rangers set fire to that plan by the end of the first period in putting Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen under siege for what turned out to be a 5-2 win. That broke the Maple Leafs’ three-game winning streak and showed just how valuable Rielly, 22, is to a team that is hoping to break into the NHL playoffs this season. The Leafs had better hope Rielly really is day-to-day with the injury.

Only a superb effort by Andersen, who faced 35 shots by the end of the second period, kept the score close. By the start of the second period Babcock was shuffling his defensive pairs after both Carrick and Corrado had what could mildly be called a bad day at the office.

Both were treated roughly by the Rangers. Early in the first period, for example, Rangers winger Michael Grabner blew by Carrick on a breakaway and the Leafs rookie picked up a slashing penalty on his attempt to slow down Grabner. Andersen bailed out Carrick and the Leafs on that one with a big save and then made a couple more on the power play.

But just after Carrick’s penalty expired, the Leaf forwards got into the sloppy defensive act when they left all sorts of room in the high slot for Ranger defenceman Brady Skjei. He was spotted wide open by winger Mats Zuccarello and ripped a shot past Andersen.

The Leafs and Rangers traded goals, with Mitch Marner setting up Tyler Bozak with a nifty feed and Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich responding with a slick skate to stick move of his own to put the visitors ahead 2-1.

But the state of the Leafs defence was made clear in the last few minutes of the first period when they were on the power play. Once again, Grabner victimized Carrick, stripping him of the puck at the Ranger blueline for a short-handed two-on-one with Kevin Hayes. And once again Andersen bailed out his teammate with a big save.

At the end of the first period the shots on goal stood at 19-9 in favour of the Rangers. They had 23 shot attempts in the period, none were blocked and four missed the net. The 19 shots matched a season-worst for the Leafs in shots on goal.

That was enough for Babcock.

At the start of the second period, he leaned even heavier on Gardiner, who hit 29 minutes in ice time in Tuesday’s win over the Buffalo Sabres when Rielly was injured in the first period. By the end of the second period on Thursday after a lot of double-shifting, Gardiner was on the ice for 18 minutes 26 seconds.

In the hopes of bringing some stability back to Carrick’s game, Babcock moved him back to Gardiner, his regular partner. Then he put Polak with Corrado, who could claim rust as an excuse since this was just his second game with the Leafs this season. Then again, he just finished a two-week conditioning stint with the Toronto Marlies farm team.

Corrado’s struggles did not end, even though Babcock limited his ice time to 3 minutes 38 seconds in the second period. Late in the period he coughed up the puck behind the Leafs net and then took a slashing penalty when he tried to get it back.

However, it turned out well for the Leafs when winger Zach Hyman did his usual demon forechecking on the penalty kill and scored a short-handed unassisted goal. That cut the Rangers lead to 3-2.

The bad luck ran through the Leafs defence. The Rangers scored their third goal 9 minutes 2 seconds into the second period when J.T. Miller’s shot bounced off Hunwick’s visor and into the net.

Grabner finished off the Leafs with two consecutive goals in the third, the latter on an empty net.

