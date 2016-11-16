New Jersey Devils left wing Taylor Hall has had surgery on his left knee.

The Devils announced Wednesday that Hall had a torn meniscus repaired in the procedure performed by team physician Dr. Michael Shindle and Dr. Jonathan Glashow, the club’s chief medical officer. He will be sidelined up to a month.

Hall has been placed on injured reserve.

Hall, who was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers in an off-season deal for defenceman Adam Larsson, had five goals and seven assists in 14 games. His 12 points were tied for the team lead with defenceman Damon Severson.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft, Hall did not play in the Devils’ game at Dallas on Tuesday night.

Report Typo/Error