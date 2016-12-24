Arizona captain Shane Doan scored his 400th goal in his 1,500th game, and Toronto rookie Auston Matthews had an assist in his first NHL game in his hometown in the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 victory over the Coyotes on Friday night.

Leo Komarov scored twice, and Connor Brown and William Nylander also scored for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 31 saves. The Maple Leafs have won three of four, while the Coyotes have lost four straight.

Doan and Matthews, the first overall pick in the draft, started the game on opposite sides of the face-off circle, an early matchup of mentor and mentee. Matthews, who grew up and played youth hockey in Scottsdale, struck on his second shift of the night.

Martin Hanzal tried clearing the puck out of the Coyotes’ zone but his pass deflected off the skates of Matthews and then Radim Vrbata. Matthews pulled the puck off the blue line inches before it left the zone, took two strides and passed to Brown on his right for the score over Mike Smith’s right shoulder.

Komarov made it 2-0 with a power-play goal 43 seconds into the second, deflecting Jake Gardiner’s shot from the point past Smith.

Doan cut the lead in half with 43.4 seconds left in the period when he took a pass from Connor Murphy skating between the circles and beat Andersen for his milestone goal.

