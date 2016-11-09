Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Don Cherry poses for a photo in Toronto on Monday, March 10, 2014. (Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Don Cherry poses for a photo in Toronto on Monday, March 10, 2014. (Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Don Cherry tells ‘left wing kook’ Americans to stay home Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Americans threatening to move to Canada in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidential victory are not welcome north of the border, according to outspoken hockey commentator Don Cherry.

The co-star of CBC’s “Coach’s Corner” took to Twitter on Wednesday to discourage any left-leaning U.S. citizens upset at the prospect of a Trump presidency from seeking refuge in Canada.

In a two-part tweet, Cherry said: “The left wing kook entertainers and the left wing weirdo’s (sic) in the media in the US have said if Trump wins the presidency they will move to Canada. Please, we have enough of these type here now.”

Cherry has made no secret of his right-leaning politics in the past.

He spoke at the inauguration of former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford in December 2010. He wore a pink suit, saying his choice of attire was “for all the pinkos out there that ride bicycles and everything.”

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Don Cherry: Connor McDavid has had 'magic' for years (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog