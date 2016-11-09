Americans threatening to move to Canada in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidential victory are not welcome north of the border, according to outspoken hockey commentator Don Cherry.

The co-star of CBC’s “Coach’s Corner” took to Twitter on Wednesday to discourage any left-leaning U.S. citizens upset at the prospect of a Trump presidency from seeking refuge in Canada.

In a two-part tweet, Cherry said: “The left wing kook entertainers and the left wing weirdo’s (sic) in the media in the US have said if Trump wins the presidency they will move to Canada. Please, we have enough of these type here now.”

Cherry has made no secret of his right-leaning politics in the past.

He spoke at the inauguration of former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford in December 2010. He wore a pink suit, saying his choice of attire was “for all the pinkos out there that ride bicycles and everything.”

