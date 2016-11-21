Leon Draisaitl had a pair of goals and Cam Talbot made 31 saves for his third shutout of the season as the Edmonton Oilers came away with a 5-0 victory over the Western Conference-leading Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

Oscar Klefbom, Andrej Sekera and Anton Slepyshev also scored for the Oilers (11-8-1), who have won two in a row.

Corey Crawford made 22 saves in the loss as the Blackhawks (13-5-2) had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Edmonton started the scoring 2:39 into the opening period as Connor McDavid skated the length of the ice before centering the puck, which ended up coming off the sideboards to Klefbom, who blasted a shot past Crawford. It was the third goal in as many games for Klefbom, who had been scoreless this season before that streak.

Draisaitl tipped in Klefbom’s blast from the point on the power play to give the Oilers a 2-0 lead with 34 seconds left in the first period.

Talbot kept Chicago from getting on the board four minutes into the second when he stopped Duncan Keith on a point blank power play shot.

Sekera scored on a long wrist shot with just 7.6 seconds left in the second period shortly after a power play expired to make it 3-0.

Edmonton took a 4-0 lead seven minutes into the third period as a deceptive Slepyshev shot from a bad angle handcuffed Crawford.

Draisaitl scored his second of the game late in the third on the power play to put the game away.

Both teams return to the ice on Wednesday, as the Blackhawks play the fifth game of a season-high seven-game road trip in San Jose, while the Oilers start a two game trip in Colorado.

