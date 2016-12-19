Randy Carlyle did not come back to Toronto firing back at the critics who serenaded him out of town two years ago, but the former Maple Leafs head coach slid a couple of ripostes in during a morning media scrum.

“You’re here to win the war, not to win every little battle,” Carlyle said Monday when he was asked what he had learned from his almost three-year run from March, 2012, to January, 2015.

By the time he finished, he made the point that maybe his time in Toronto did not end well, but he’s still a head coach in the NHL, still fighting with his new/old team, the Anaheim Ducks tied for first place in the Pacific Division. Carlyle’s team won him one of those little battles in his first game back in Toronto since he was fired on Jan. 6, 2015, with a 3-2 win over the Leafs.

“This is going to be 12 years for me coaching in the NHL,” Carlyle said. “I feel fortunate to be employed.”

Fortunate is not a word even Carlyle would have used when he was fired by general manager David Nonis, who was himself cashiered by Leafs president Brendan Shanahan at the end of the 2014-15 season. The Leafs were still in a playoff position when Carlyle was fired but they were back in that familiar 18-wheeler headed straight for a cliff. They had lost seven of their previous nine games, and that playoff position was more mirage than reality. And besides, it was always a long shot that Shanahan was going to keep Carlyle, Nonis and the other remnants of the Brian Burke regime.

Things were even worse in Carlyle’s personal life when he lost his job. His brother-in-law John Stack, his wife Corey’s brother, died of ALS the following day.

So in the scheme of things, even losing a job as an NHL coach with more than a year left on a contract that paid a few million dollars a year was not something that rocked Carlyle’s world.

“There were events in my life that were pretty important to my family taking place, so it really didn’t take that long for me to move on,” he said. “I dealt with the funeral of my brother-in-law and then I went back out to California and started to regroup. And you set your sights on what you are going to do next in life.”

What was next in life was returning to the Ducks, the team he had coached to the 2007 Stanley Cup. Looking back from the standpoint of a job with a decent NHL team, Carlyle does not see his two years in Toronto as a disaster.

“It was a positive experience,” he said. “If you’re going to dwell on the past, you’re in the wrong business. You move forward.

“I got to work with a great organization, a storied organization, and I worked with some great people.”

While the analytics experts point out the poor possession numbers of Carlyle’s teams, their spotty defensive play and tendency to be outshot as evidence of the coach’s shortcomings, there are some points on the positive side of the ledger. He was the first coach since Pat Quinn in 2004 to take the Leafs to the playoffs, falling short in overtime of Game 7 in the first round to the Boston Bruins, who wound up in the Stanley Cup final.

Carlyle finished with a record of 91-78-19 and a winning percentage of .535. Among Leafs coaches with at least 100 games, that is just behind Pat Burns (.546) and Roger Neilson (.541), both of whom, it can be argued, had more talent on their rosters.

The ends are rarely pretty for Leafs coaches, although Carlyle insists it is not more difficult to coach in Toronto, where every move is put under a fan and media microscope, than it is in Anaheim or anywhere else where hockey is an afterthought.

“It can be – if you let it, if you get worn down by it,” he said. “You can never lose your enthusiasm for what you do. It’s the people around you who get affected more than you do.

“I think coaches develop Teflon to some degree, and you deal with it and you move forward. And you do what you do and you commit to what you’re doing. Right or wrongly, sometimes you’re going to be judged harshly and sometimes you’re not going to be judged as harshly. It’s about performance and it’s about winning.”

If there is a regret, it is that he may not have got what he wanted when things started to go south in the season following the Leafs’ unexpected playoff showing against Boston in the spring of 2013. Some think he wanted to pull apart the Leafs roster in favour of young players – as Shanahan wound up doing after cleaning house.

“I’d rather not comment on what I wanted.That was a long time ago,” Carlyle said. “The way things developed, I’d say they went in the direction that needed to be taken.”

Auston Matthews gave the Leafs a 1-0 lead in the first period, but the Ducks came back on goals from Ryan Getzlaf and Nick Ritchie to take a 2-1 lead early in the third period. Nazem Kadri tied the score for the Leafs, but their inability to stay out of the penalty box cost them. Ducks defenceman Cam Fowler scored their second power-play goal at 13:08 for the winning margin.

The Ducks managed to shake a slight malaise with the win, as they had lost two of their last three games coming into Toronto. And it came courtesy of goaltender John Gibson, who faced 35 Leaf shots in outdueling his former teammate, Leafs goalie Frederik Anderson, who faced 28 shots.

“I think a lot of people made a bigger deal about this game than me,” Carlyle said afterward. “Yeah it’s nice but our hockey club needed the win more than I needed the win.”

