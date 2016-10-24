Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Oscar Klefbom congratules Cam Talbot on his shutout against the Winnipeg Jets during the 2016 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic. (Jason Halstead/Getty Images)
Oscar Klefbom congratules Cam Talbot on his shutout against the Winnipeg Jets during the 2016 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic. (Jason Halstead/Getty Images)

Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot named NHL first star of the week Add to ...

NEW YORK — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot was named National Hockey League first star of the week Monday after leading the Oilers to three victories last week.

Talbot had a shutout, a goals-against average of 1.00 and a save percentage of .970 over the stretch. He made 31 saves in a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes last Tuesday and stopped 34 shots in a 3-1 triumph over the St. Louis Blues two days later.

The 29-year-old native of Caledonia, Ont., capped the week with a 3-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in the Heritage Classic game on Sunday.

Chicago Blackhawks centre Artem Anisimov was the second star and Detroit Red Wings defenceman Mike Green was the third star.

Anisimov had seven points in three games and Green had five points over four games.

