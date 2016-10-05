The Edmonton Oilers have made Connor McDavid the youngest captain in NHL history.

McDavid will serve as the franchise’s team captain despite being 19 years and 266 days old and having just 45 games of NHL experience under his belt.

He had 16 points and 32 assists in his rookie season in 2015-16 despite missing much of the season with a broken collarbone.

The native of Newmarket, Ont., will follow in the footsteps of previous Edmonton captains including Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier.

McDavid previously served as captain of the Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters and Team North America at the World Cup of Hockey.

The team also announced that Milan Lucic, Jordan Eberle and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will serve as alternate captains.

