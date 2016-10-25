Brian Elliott stopped 23 shots in his return to St. Louis, Johnny Gaudreau and Sam Bennett each had a goal and an assist and the Calgary Flames beat the Blues 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Elliott was traded from St. Louis to Calgary in June, and the 17,337 in attendance serenaded Elliott with chants of “Moose,” his nickname, on his first couple of saves. Elliott’s best save came late in the second when he slid his right pad across the crease to rob Nail Yakupov on a rebound attempt.

Dennis Wideman and Deryk Engelland also scored to help the Flames snap a seven-game losing streak at St. Louis.

Kevin Shattenkirk scored for the Blues on a two-man advantage in the third, and Carter Hutton made 26 saves. After winning their first three games, the Blues are 1-2-1 in their last four.

Wideman’s power-play goal early in the first ended a string of 19 straight penalty kills for the Blues. Wideman gave the Flames the 1-0 lead after former Blue Troy Brouwer won the puck along the boards and found Wideman alone in the slot.

Engelland added to the lead midway through the first after Kris Versteeg sent him in alone on Hutton with a pass. The play started after Vladimir Tarasenko whiffed on a shot on the other end, sending the Flames in on an odd-man rush.

Bennett’s wrist shot went in through a maze of traffic early in the second to give Calgary a 3-0 lead. Bennett had an assist on Engelland’s goal, giving him his second multipoint game of the season, both against St. Louis.

The game was also a homecoming for Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk, son of former Blue Keith Tkachuk. Matthew Tkachuk, the 6th overall pick by the Flames, was one of four St. Louis area natives taken in the first round of this year’s amateur draft.

Report Typo/Error