Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the Dec. 19, 1966, edition of The Globe and Mail. It is being republished here as part of our Leafs ’67 Today project.

There were two kinds of lineups Saturday at Maple Leaf Gardens.

One was on skates, the Leafs and the Rangers, facing each other at centre ice.

The other was a line of tow trucks parked two blocks away.

Both went into action when the puck was dropped. With the beginning of another Gardens game, the truck drivers revved their motors and went off to do battle with something that has become as much a part of Hockey Night in Canada as Punch Imlach – illegal parking.

Every time there’s a game at the Gardens, police tow away an average of 25 autos as hockey fans try to beat the parking fee – $1.50 to $2 in the 15 lots around the area – and end up shelling out six times that amount to get their cars back.

The autos are towed away and impounded in a fenced lot three miles away. The owners must pay $8 for towing and $2 for storage to retrieve them.

On top of that, they have a $2 parking tag to pay for the illegal parking that started it all.

“Nobody ever took a swing at us,” said one Metro policeman, directing a tow truck to its latest victim. “But I think some of them would like to.”

It’s more heated than a donnybrook between hockey’s badmen when the motorist finds his car gone. He phones police complaining it has been stolen, only to find from a long-suffering desk sergeant it’s over at the auto pound on Boultbee Avenue.

“I dunno what it is,” said another policeman. “We’ve got signs up all over the place saying no parking. But we even get motorists we tell to move who go around the block and come back to almost the same spot again.”

Police can only guess why it happens.

“Well,” said a tow truck driver, “the only reason I can think of is that out of all the 14,000 people that cram into the Gardens for a game, there’s bound to be 25 motorists or so in the crown who never learn. Or maybe they can’t read.”

The use of tow trucks began about two years ago.

The problem is that the major parking lots around the Gardens are off one-way streets – Granby, McGill, Wood and Alexander – and if cars park on both sides of them nobody can get out of the lots.

“We’ve got no choice,” said a police official. “One time there was a fire down here in two private garages and the fire trucks had a hell of a time getting to them.”

The two trucks, owned by Byers Motors Ltd., which has a contract with the police department, tow away only those autos with tags on them.

It’s a lucrative business. Although Byers officials are hesitant to talk about it, the company takes in about $250 every Saturday hockey night.

And even if the motorist sees his auto about to be towed away, he must pay the $8.

At least, that’s what the policemen on the scene and company driver George Maxwell said Saturday as they went about their business.

One man, who wasn’t even attending the game – he was at a recording session at the RCA Victor studios across from Granby Street – came running out just as Mr. Maxwell was putting a hitch on his car.

Mr. Maxwell told him that once the hitch is on a car, “a mechanic’s lien” gives him the power to demand the $8 towing charge, even if the car isn’t towed away.

If the motorist wants it back, Mr. Maxwell said, he must pay the charge. If he doesn’t, the car is towed away as he stands there.

A policeman standing nearby agreed.

“Once it (the hitch) is on the car, it’s out of our hands, and there’s a mechanic’s lien on it.”

The motorist looked confused.

“You mean I’ve got to pay you $8 for not towing my car away.”

“That’s right,” Mr. Maxwell said.

But the man was lucky. All he had was a $20 bill, and Mr. Maxwell couldn’t change it. Se he took off the hitching rig and let the motorist go.

“This is a dirty job,” said a policeman. “A dirty job. But they’re given plenty of warning.”

A Byers spokesman, talking from a company office, had little to say.

What he did say sounded like a recorded announcement: “We only tow the cars away Metro Toronto Police call on us to. We work all the time under the direction of the police department. If a car’s on the hook and the driver comes out, it goes to the pound. We’ve got to make our money too.”

One thing that puzzles some victims of the tow truck is that big, expensive cars manage to somehow lodge themselves at the Gardens’ entrance without getting ticketed or towed.

It is a horrible subject to be brought up in police circles.

Last night a routine check with 52 Division resulted in a constable’s saying the limousine would be towed away the same as its proletarian cousin. When the call was transferred to the desk sergeant, the answer was that limousines are no longer seen around the entrance.

Finally, the duty inspector at headquarters complained about having the “old turnip” revived. “I really wouldn’t know why they’re not towed away,” he said.

