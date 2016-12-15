On a night of first games against significant teams, it was the fringe player who hit the jackpot.

Peter Holland, who was deemed excess baggage by the Toronto Maple Leafs and traded to the Arizona Coyotes for a conditional draft pick last week, beat his hometown team in the first meeting since the deal by scoring the lone goal in the shootout Thursday night. The 3-2 loss extended the Leafs’

winless streak at Air Canada Centre to three games.

This spoiled Leafs rookie star Auston Matthews’ first NHL game against the Coyotes, the team he grew up watching in Scottsdale, Ariz. While Holland had a quiet night other than the shootout winner, Matthews was one of the best players on the ice, scoring a goal and twice nearly winning the game in overtime for the Leafs.

The second overtime in as many games for the Leafs was another roller coaster of thrills, as Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen matched counterpart Mike Smith in several big saves. Matthews had two great chances in close but was stopped each time.

The Leafs tied their season high for shots in one period with 21 in the first, but an indifferent second period left them with little to show for it as the score was tied 2-2 headed into the third. It was the first time this season that the Leafs were tied after two periods of play.

But Matthews did manage to score on the Coyotes. Thanks to a late penalty to Coyotes defenceman Michael Stone, the Leafs closed out the first period with a power play, and Matthews scored with eight seconds to play. He fired a long shot from the top of the right faceoff circle that caught the far corner of the net and gave the Leafs a 1-0 lead.

There was no doubt his 14th goal of the season was his favourite so far, as he was keenly anticipating his first game against his childhood favourites.

“I was so young and it was always loud in there,” Matthews said on Wednesday of watching the Coyotes, first at America West Arena in downtown

Phoenix and later in suburban Glendale. “I was always fascinated by the Zamboni for some reason. Then once I got older,

I remember Alex Ovechkin

coming to town, Sidney Crosby and those guys.

“They were fun games to watch, where Ovechkin scored on his back and when Crosby was falling down on his backhand and was able to roof it. You were always rooting for the Coyotes, but secretly you wanted to see some fun happen from those special players. They were good memories.”

The Coyotes hit Toronto just in time for the first major storm of the winter, which saw a lot of empty seats for the first period as the snow made a mess of traffic. Matthews noted he used to get up as early as 6 a.m. for hockey practice, just like Canadian kids, but never had to worry about snowstorms.

“But it was 65 degrees and sunny,” he said. “I was going outside in shorts and flip-flops. To me, it was normal.”

The goal was more than a lasting memory for Matthews, as the Coyotes goalie was frustrating the Leafs at every turn. Toronto dominated the Coyotes for the whole period but could not solve Smith, who went into the game with a save percentage of .929, an impressive stat considering his team is at the bottom of the Pacific Division.

“They count on their goaltender,” Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said. “They don’t mind going back inside and they say, ‘Hey, you’re going to stop 40 tonight.’

“In saying that, they don’t let you get to their net easy. They’re on the inside, they’re above you, they make you work to get there. Lots of nights the Corsi numbers may look good, but you never really got on the inside at all.”

A few minutes before Matthews scored, the Leafs were lucky to avoid giving up a shorthanded goal. With defenceman Luke Schenn off for tripping, Coyotes winger Tobias Rieder was handed a breakaway thanks to a brain cramp suffered by Leafs defenceman Jake Gardiner.

He was carrying the puck up the left side, and as he reached centre ice inexplicably left a drop pass for … no one. Rieder gladly swooped in and scooped up the puck but was stopped by Andersen.

The Leafs sagged badly in the second period, handing the Coyotes the lead before Mitch Marner tied the score at 13:56. Jordan Martinook scored at 1:10. Two minutes later, with the Coyotes on a five-on-three power play, defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson put them ahead 2-1 with his sixth goal of the season.

But Marner broke an 11-game scoreless streak when he finished a play the Leafs had been trying all night to tie the score. Thanks to something the coaching staff noticed about the Coyotes, the Leafs were firing long passes up the boards to players stationed alone at the Phoenix blue line. Marner took one from defenceman Roman Polak and scored his eighth goal of the season with a great wrist shot on a breakaway.

