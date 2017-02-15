When Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin hired Michel Therrien to coach his team in 2012, he knew him only superficially.

But the two have since grown close, so when it was time to make the trek to Therrien’s suburban Montreal home to deliver the news no one ever wants to hear, it wasn’t exactly easy.

“We often forget that side,” Bergevin told a news conference Wednesday, red-eyed and fighting back tears, a day after firing Therrien. “We’re all human, we all have feelings, and this is tough. Yesterday was tough.”

The Habs GM has always made a point of saying he is willing to make difficult and unpopular decisions for the good of the club, but replacing Therrien with former Boston Bruins coach Claude Julien was a no-brainer – a tough move personally, yes, but a smart one professionally.

In Julien, Bergevin said he has the “strict, fair and firm” coach modern players need, and the instant credibility of being a Stanley Cup winner and international hockey champion simply makes him “the man for the job.”

As to what specific improvements Bergevin expects to see – well, you didn’t really expect him to lay that out for public consumption, did you?

Suffice to say that when he was asked what bothers him about the way his club is playing, he said, “It’s a little bit of everything.”

He also sought to dispel the idea that Julien’s sudden availability – he was fired by the Bruins nine days ago – spurred his decision.

Indeed, the idea that his team could use a new voice has been firming up in his mind since the Jan. 28 all-star break, when the Habs bounced back from a dismal game against the Islanders with a decent performance against Buffalo. But then came a string of four losses.

“We’re just not playing our game. We’re just not the same team as earlier on; there’s something missing,” Bergevin said. “Something’s not right. A change had to be made.”

This past weekend, after a pair of dismal losses, he began drawing up a list of potential replacements. It had several names on it, though he wouldn’t say who, and demurred when asked if he had inquired about the availability of former Florida Panthers coach Gerard Gallant, a former Habs assistant.

But one name was at the very top: Julien.

Bergevin said he was thinking about the short term, yes, but also about the medium and long term. Julien was not only the best available coach but the best for the job – full stop.

He contacted Boston, as the team still owned Julien’s contract. A short conversation ensued. A deal was struck.

As it happens, Bergevin doesn’t know Julien especially well either. They are acquaintances and rubbed shoulders at the World Cup of Hockey when both were involved with Team Canada.

Like Therrien, whom he succeeded in 2003, Julien will embark on his second stint coaching the team.

So, in that sense, this is all terra cognita for Bergevin.

Though he’s clearly dismayed at seeing a friend leave, he is enthusiastic about making a new one.

“In my opinion, with his track record, he’s a superstar,” he said.

