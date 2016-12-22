The world junior hockey championship lost some big names to the NHL this year, including Canada’s Mitch Marner, the United States’ Auston Matthews and Finland’s Patrik Laine, but there will still be some intriguing talent on display at the Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 event in Montreal and Toronto.

Here are five players to watch:

Olli Juolevi, Finland: The heady six-foot-two defenceman was selected fifth overall in June by the Vancouver Canucks for his steady two-way play and his habit of winning trophies. He was a tournament all-star with nine assists in seven games as host Finland win gold at last year’s world juniors. Then he helped the London Knights win the Memorial Cup. He will be Finland’s captain this year.

Alexander Nylander, Sweden: The Calgary-born brother of Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander and son of former NHLer Michael Nylander was the Ontario Hockey League rookie of the year in 2015-16 with 78 points in 57 games. And the six-foot-one winger led Sweden with four goals and nine points at last year’s world juniors. That led the Buffalo Sabres to draft him eighth overall, the same spot his brother was selected two years earlier. He now plays for Rochester in the AHL.

Mikhail Sergachev, Russia: Big and physical, but also a strong skater with a booming point shot. That combination made him the OHL’s top defenceman as a rookie last season with the Windsor Spitfires and prompted the Montreal Canadiens to take him ninth overall. The six-foot-three, 212 pounder is expected to anchor the Russian defence. He played three games for Montreal and since then has 15 points in 18 games after a slow start in Windsor.

Dylan Strome, Canada: The six-foot-three centre was sent back to the Erie Otters after picking up one assist in seven games for the Arizona Coyotes, who drafted him third overall in 2015. He has 16 points in seven games since his return to Erie. Strome and Marner led Canada in scoring at last year’s world juniors with four goals each and he is expected to get first-line duty as Canada’s captain this year. He had 129 points as a teammate of Connor McDavid in 2014-15 and 111 last season.

Nico Hischier, Switzerland: The shifty, 17-year-old centre is one of the top draft-eligible players in this year’s tournament with 23 goals and 48 points in 31 games for the Halifax Mooseheads, leading Quebec Major Junior Hockey League rookies. Many scouts see him becoming the highest NHL-drafted Swiss player ever, ahead of Nino Niederreiter’s fifth overall in 2010. He had two assists in six games at last year’s world juniors as a 16-year-old.

Report Typo/Error