Flames cenre Sean Monahan skates with the puck in front of Coyotes left wing Jamie McGinn during the first period on Monday. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
Jose M. Romero

PHOENIX — The Associated Press

Kris Versteeg put Calgary ahead with its third power-play goal of the game in the third period and the Flames beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Monday night.

Versteeg and Troy Brouwer had a goal and assist each for Calgary, which had lost its last two games but has at least one power-play goal in the past eight.

T.J. Brodie put in an empty-net goal with a minute to play to complete the scoring. Mikael Backlund also scored and Matthew Tkachuk added two assists for Calgary.

Christian Dvorak and Ryan White scored for Arizona, and Mike Smith had 25 saves.

The Flames killed five Coyotes’ power plays, including a 5-on-3 late in the third period.

