Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau was scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday to repair a fractured finger.

Gaudreau suffered the injury in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over the Minnesota Wild, the Flames said in a Twitter post.

A timeline for his return will be provided in the coming days.

Gaudreau left Tuesday’s game early in the third period after taking a slash to the hand.

The 23-year-old native of Salem, N.J., has 11 points (5-6) in 17 games this season.

He signed a US$40.5-million, six-year contract extension with the Flames last month.

Report Typo/Error