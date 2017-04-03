Logan Shaw picked the right time to score his first career game-winning goal.

Shaw scored with 3:06 left in the third period to lift the Anaheim Ducks over the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Sunday.

“That one felt nice,” said Shaw who drove hard to the net to swat a Ryan Kesler rebound past Calgary goalie Brian Elliott for just his third goal of the season (and second against the Flames).

“When I saw Kes going, I figured I may as well jump up there with him. I knew he was going to throw the puck at the net or behind the net so I was just going to the right place.”

Patrick Eaves, Jakob Silfverberg and Korbinian Holzer also scored for the Ducks (43-23-13), while Kesler finished with three assists.

“I was just trying to create a rebound off the net,” said Kesler in regards to Shaw’s clutch goal. “I knew both their D went to me. I was just trying to get rid of it.”

The Ducks moved back into first place in the NHL’s Pacific Division ahead of the idle Edmonton Oilers (44-25-9), who beat Anaheim 3-2 in overtime at home one night earlier.

Anaheim goalie Jonathan Bernier made 18 saves to improve his record to 10-0-2 in his past 12 games. Bernier stopped 17-of-25 shots during an 8-3 loss to the Flames in his last start in Calgary on Dec. 4.

Kris Versteeg had a pair of goals for the Flames (44-31-4), who play the Ducks again on Tuesday at Anaheim’s Honda Center where Calgary has lost 24 straight regular-season games dating back to Jan. 19, 2004.

“It’s going to be ramped up,” said Versteeg. “We know how good they are at home and we expect to be ready.”

Michael Frolik also scored for Calgary, while TJ Brodie and Mark Giordano had two assists apiece.

Elliott made 30 saves, including a highlight-reel stop in the second period when he kicked out his left leg to get a skate on a point-blank shot by Ryan Getzlaf.

“That’s just desperation and that’s why he’s been so good for us lately and put us in the position that we’re in right now,” said Flames forward Troy Brouwer.

Eaves opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 11:32 of the first period. Elliott stopped the initial point shot by Cam Fowler before Eaves snapped the rebound past the Calgary netminder for his seventh goal in his past eight games.

Silfverberg gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead with 56.2 seconds remaining in the opening period when he took a drop pass from Kesler and snapped a perfect shot to the top corner, blocker side.

The Flames bounced back with a pair of power-play goals by Versteeg at 3:48 and 10:01 of the second period. After wiring a shot to the top corner past Bernier, Versteeg then scored on a two-man advantage when he skated out from the corner and shovelled a shot past the Anaheim goalie.

Anaheim pressed hard to retake the lead and were rewarded with 2:07 left in the second when Holzer pinched in off the point to take a pass from Getzlaf before snapping a shot past Elliott.

Frolik tipped Giordano’s point shot past Bernier at 5:42 of the third period to pull the Flames even again.

Notes: Defencemen Sami Vatanen and Hampus Lindholm both suffered upper-body injuries during Anaheim’s 3-2 overtime loss in Edmonton on Saturday. Anaheim called up defenceman Shea Theodore from the AHL’s San Diego Gulls on Sunday and made it to Calgary on time to suit up for his 31st game of the season for the Ducks. After sitting out Saturday’s game against the Oilers, defenceman Brandon Montour also made his return to Anaheim’s lineup against Calgary.

Report Typo/Error