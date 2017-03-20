Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk was suspended for two games by the NHL on Monday night for elbowing Los Angeles Kings defenceman Drew Doughty.

The play occurred late in the first period of Sunday’s game between the Flames and Kings.

Tkachuk was behind L.A.’s net when the puck rimmed around the boards toward him. Doughty moved from in front of the net to try and get to the puck before Tkachuk, but the Calgary forward pre-emptively threw his elbow up and into the jaw of the Kings’ defenceman.

In a video posted to the NHL’s website, the league pointed out that players who possess the puck may initiate contact with their opponents, including with their elbow, but hitting a player the face is never allowed.

The 19-year-old Tkachuk will forfeit US$10,277.78 under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, based on his average annual salary. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Report Typo/Error