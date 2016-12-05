Authorities say former Colorado Avalanche player Marek Svatos died of a drug overdose.

According to an autopsy report released Monday, the 34-year-old had several drugs in his system at the time of his death on Nov. 5, including anti-anxiety medication and painkillers. It also said that drug paraphernalia was found near him at his home in the suburban Denver city of Lone Tree.

The Douglas County coroner’s office concluded he died of “combined drug intoxication” but officials couldn’t determine whether it was accidental or not.

The report noted that Svatos reportedly had a history of using heroin, had had suicidal thoughts and had recently experienced “life stressors” and legal issues.

The native of Kosice, Slovakia, played for the Avalanche from 2004 until 2010. He also played briefly for Nashville and Ottawa.

Report Typo/Error