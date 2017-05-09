John David Molson, the former president and owner of the Montreal Canadiens and prominent member of the Molson family of brewers, died at the age of 88, the team announced on Monday.

Molson was born in Montreal and joined the family business, Molson Breweries, in 1949 and held various positions until he became vice-president in 1964.

He became president of the Canadiens, which the Molson family owned at the time, the same year.

Molson led the Habs to five Stanley Cup championships until he stepped down from the position in 1972.

