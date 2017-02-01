Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Montreal Canadiens’ Alex Galchenyuk returned to practice Wednesday after missing three games with an injury. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)
BROSSARD, Que. — The Canadian Press

Alex Galchenyuk was back at practice on Wednesday after missing three games with a knee injury.

With the return on Tuesday night of defencemen Andrei Markov and Greg Pateryn as well as forward David Desharnais, the Canadiens are nearly back to full health after a two-month stretch with multiple injuries.

Only right-winger Brendan Gallagher remains on the injured list.

Galchenyuk will be in the lineup when the Canadiens play in Philadelphia on Thursday night. He skated at centre with Desharnais on left wing and Andrew Shaw on the right as coach Michel Therrien opted to keep his recent top unit of Phillip Danault, Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov together.

Galchenyuk missed 18 games from Dec. 6 to Jan. 18. He returned for five contests before re-injuring his right knee.

Markov had been out 19 games while Desharnais and Pateryn had missed 24 each before their return.

