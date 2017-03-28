Brendan Gallagher broke a tie 3:31 into the third period as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Max Pacioretty, Artturi Lehkonen and Alexander Radulov also scored for Montreal (43-24-9), which won a second game in a row.

Curtis McKenzie scored for Dallas (31-34-11), which ended a four-game points streak. The Stars played their first game since learning they had been eliminated from playoff contention.

The game marked the first time brothers Jamie and Jordie Benn played against one another in the NHL, but they were only on the ice at the same time for a few brief moments. The longest stretch was during a third-period Dallas power play. Jamie Benn plays with the man advantage for Dallas while Jordie, traded by the Stars to the Canadiens in February, is a Montreal penalty killer.

Montreal outshot Dallas 36-28.

The Stars dominated the opening minutes, outshooting Montreal 6-0, and got the first goal at 1:47 when McKenzie picked off a pass, fired a shot off the end glass and put the rebound into an open side.

The Canadiens got 15 of the next 16 shots on goal but it took until 15:49 of the second frame to tie the score as Pacioretty took a feed from Phillip Danault and saw his backhand shot trickle through Kari Lehtonen’s equipment for is 34th of the season.

A puck bounced past Stephen Johns at the point and Gallagher was able to break down the left side and beat Lehtonen with a high wrist shot inside the near post to put Montreal ahead.

Lehkonen wired an off-wing shot inside the far post from distance at 13:02. Andrei Markov got a standing ovation as he picked up an assist to tie Guy Lapointe for second on Montreal’s all-time list of points by a defenceman with 572, behind Larry Robinson’s 883.

Radulov elected to shoot on a two-on-one and scored on a backhand at 17:58.

Canadiens goalie Al Montoya suffered a lower body injury in practice this week. Zach Fucale was called in from Brampton of the ECHL to serve as backup.

Dallas, coming off a 2-1 win Sunday in New Jersey, plays the third of a five-game road trip Thursday night in Boston.

Montreal’s Nikita Nestorov and Brian Flynn returned from injuries this week but aren’t yet ready to play.

The Stars are without injured skaters Patrick Sharp, Antoine Roussel, Jiri Hudler and Jamie Oleksiak.

