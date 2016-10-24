Brendan Gallagher scored late in the third period as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Monday night to extend their winning streak to four games.

Shea Weber and Alexander Radulov, into the empty net, also scored for Montreal (5-0-1). Carey Price made 31 saves for his third consecutive win to start the season.

Jakub Voracek scored the lone goal for the visiting Flyers (2-3-1). Steve Mason stopped 30-of-32 shots in defeat.

Gallagher scored on the power play at 13:08 of the third period, just four seconds into Montreal’s man advantage. The pesky winger deflected Radulov’s shot from the point past Mason.

Gallagher got the play going after winning the faceoff to the left of Mason before scoring his team-leading fourth goal of the season.

First-place Montreal remains the only NHL team unbeaten in regulation time.

The Canadiens came into the game 3 for 21 with the man advantage (20th in the NHL). As a result, coach Michel Therrien tried to jumpstart Montreal’s stalled power play by shuffling some players around.

One of those changes was putting Radulov on the point with Weber on Montreal’s first power-play wave. That new strategy paid dividends in the third.

The Habs finished Monday’s game 1 for 4 with the extra skater.

Radulov was dangerous throughout the encounter. The Russian finished with one goal, two assists, five hits, and he drew a penalty in the second period.

Weber got Montreal on the board at 5:28 of the second period with his second goal of the season.

After good work behind the net by Radulov to get the puck back to the point, Weber fired a slap shot that broke Brayden Schenn’s stick and deflected into the net.

The Flyers equalized later in the period when Voracek deflected captain Claude Giroux’s shot past Price at 11:47. The goal came just seconds after Price denied Voracek all alone in front of goal.

Voracek has three goals in six games this season.

Therrien also switched up his defensive pairings for the encounter.

Weber started the game beside Alexei Emelin instead of Nathan Beaulieu, who was paired with Greg Pateryn. Andrei Markov played with Jeff Petry.

