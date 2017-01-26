Johnny Gaudreau scored in overtime as Calgary edged the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Thursday, two days after the Flames were called pathetic by their own head coach Glen Gulutzan.

Micheal Ferland and Sean Monahan also scored for the Flames (25-24-3), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Brian Elliott, a former goalie for the Senators, made 25 saves for the win.

Chris Wideman and Tommy Wingels scored for the Senators (26-15-6) as Mike Condon stopped 23 shots in Ottawa’s net.

The game marked the return of former Ottawa head coach Dave Cameron, who was fired following last season. He is now an assistant coach for Calgary.

After a slow start the Senators scored twice in the third period to tie the game to finally give the 16,263 on hand at Canadian Tire Centre something to get excited about.

Wideman tied the game 2-2 with 62 seconds remaining in regulation as he beat Elliott far side. Wingels, making his Senators debut after being acquired from San Jose on Tuesday, tipped Fredrik Claesson’s point shot to open scoring for Ottawa early in the third.

Calgary scored first for the first time in 10 games as Ferland opened the scoring at 9:39 of the second.

The Flames made it 2-0 with under three minutes remaining in the second period as Dougie Hamilton deked around Ryan Dzingel to get a shot off. Poor defensive coverage left the puck out front where Monahan jumped on it and buried it.

Both teams struggled to create anything in the opening period as Kyle Turris had the best chance for the Senators, while Sam Bennett had an opportunity to get the Flames on the board but Condon made the save.

