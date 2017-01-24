Ryan Getzlaf’s third-period goal came on the power play and was the game-winner as the Anaheim Ducks edged the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Monday night at MTS Centre.

Logan Shaw and Rickard Rakell also scored for Anaheim (27-14-9).

Andrew Copp and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg (22-24-4).

In a game that saw a combined seven power-play opportunities and over 30 minutes in penalties, the Jets and Ducks battled in a physical and chippy affair.

Jets goaltender Ondrej Pavelec stopped 24 shots and suffered his first loss of the season since the longtime Winnipeg starter was recalled from the American Hockey League a week ago.

Ducks No. 2 netminder Jonathan Bernier turned away 30 shots to capture his eighth win of the season.

The Jets only lead of the game came early as Copp opened the scoring 2:14 into the first period. Copp’s sixth goal of the season came as the second-year pro was sprung alone at the top of the circle on a feed from Mark Scheifele that Copp wristed stick side past Bernier.

Shaw quickly tied the game for Anaheim less than two minutes later, quickly burying a Cam Fowler rebound on the rush for his second of the season.

Rakell’s goal came just 1:25 after Shaw’s equalizer, as Rakell beat Pavelec between his shoulder and the post on a sharp angle. Rakell’s fourth goal in his last seven games puts his season total at 20.

The Ducks added to their lead at 8:48 of the third as Getzlaf tipped a Shea Theodore shot in the slot to make it 3-1 Anaheim.

With Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry and Anaheim’s Antoine Vermette both off with coincidental minors and the two clubs playing four-on-four, Ehlers raced into the Anaheim zone and scored his 17th of the season on an impressive near-breakaway and diving effort.

The Jets improving power play, entering the night ranked 15th (18.5 per cent) in the NHL, went 0 for 5 against a Ducks penalty kill unit ranked 10th (82.7 per cent) in the league. The Ducks eighth-ranked power play (21.6 per cent) went 1 for 2 against Winnipeg’s struggling 26th-ranked penalty kill (77.4 per cent).

The Jets complete a four game home stand with the second of a back-to-back Tuesday night as they host the San Jose Sharks. Following a quick two-game road trip through Minnesota and Winnipeg, the Ducks return home for two games beginning with a date with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

