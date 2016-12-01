Claude Giroux scored his second goal of the game 40 seconds into overtime as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Thursday to extend their win streak to three games.

Michael Del Zotto also scored for the Flyers (12-10-3) while Steve Mason made 19 saves.

Mike Hoffman and Ryan Dzingel scored for the Senators (14-8-2). Mike Condon, making his fourth start and first since Nov. 17., made 29 saves.

Tied 2-2 through 40 minutes, the third period did little to settle anything, leaving the 14,334 on hand at Canadian Tire Centre wanting more.

Ottawa took a 2-0 lead just 1:57 into the second when Dzingel knocked down the puck in front and put a stick on it to lift it pass Mason for his sixth of the season.

The Senators then saw their lead disappear as the Flyers scored twice in 60 seconds.

Giroux cut the lead in half at 16:50 as he came down and got a shot off that caught the inside of Condon’s blocker and went in.

Exactly one minute later Del Zotto tied the game when he tipped Mark Streit’s shot.

The Senators opened the scoring midway through the first with a power-play goal. Mark Stone made a great pass to Hoffman alone at the side of the net and he wristed it past Mason. Hoffman now has five goals in six games.

Ottawa was down to five defenceman for the third period as Fredrik Claesson suffered a lower-body injury.

The Grey Cup champion Ottawa Redblacks were on hand for a ceremonial faceoff. Quarterback Henry Burris and receiver Brad Sinopoli dropped the puck from the Grey Cup.

