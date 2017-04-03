Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Montreal Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) celebrates his second goal of the game with center Paul Byron (41) against the Florida Panthers in the third period at BB&T Center. (Robert Mayer/USA Today Sports)
SUNRISE, Fla — The Associated Press

Artturi Lehkonen scored twice in the third period and had an assist to help the Montreal Canadiens clinch the Atlantic Division title with a 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Monday night.

Andrew Shaw and Alexander Radulov also scored for the Canadiens, and Charlie Lindgren stopped 31 shots in his second NHL start.

Jonathan Marchessault scored for Florida and Reto Berra finished with 27 saves.

Lehkonen put Montreal ahead 2-1 at 1:27 of the third as he beat Berra with a rising shot from between the circles high to the glove side. He made it a two-goal game when he followed Paul Byron’s breakaway attempt by knocking in the rebound for his 16th with 3:11 remaining.

