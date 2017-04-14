So how to describe the roar that issued forth from the Montreal Canadiens’ home crowd when Alexander Radulov nudged the puck into the net in overtime.

Volcanic doesn’t quite do it. Your lesser weather phenomena – thunder, etc. – aren’t adequate either. Primal?

Suffice it to say the experience was both rapturous and cathartic for all involved; two years of pent-up playoff emotion will do that. Particularly when paired with a thrill-ride of a hockey game that saw Montreal take two leads, get down a goal late, and tie the game through Tomas Plekanec – conspicuously terrible in Game 1 – with 17.2 seconds left on the clock and goalie Carey Price on the bench in favour of an extra attacker.

There is debate as to whether momentum is an actual thing in sports, but in the extra frame the Habs flew out of the gate. By the time Radulov potted the 4-3 goal with 1:26 to play everyone in the building knew it was coming; New York goalie Henrik Lundqvist had been tested repeatedly and severely.

On the eve of the first round series pitting his team against the New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher said: “You know, in past playoffs I’ve gone in feeling like we were a young team. I don’t get that feeling anymore.”

The advantage of experience and maturity is that it raises the panic threshold; the message in Habs-land after a tough 2-0 loss in Game 1 was they only needed to clean up a few things to tilt the result their way.

That, they did.

The Habs managed to score twice in the first period – both goals involved the pesky, relentless net-front presence that is Gallagher, the Habs’ best player on the night.

At the 4:05 mark of the opening period, the 21,000 in attendance got the cathartic moment that stubbornly wouldn’t come in the series opener: a Habs goal.

It came after Blueshirts goalie Henrik Lundqvist got his stick caught up in that man Gallagher as the latter rounded the net; the stick broke, Lundqvist discarded it, and seconds later Jeff Petry picked the far side.

It was the defenceman’s first goal since Dec. 23. You could say the building was appreciative, if understatement is your thing.

Montreal continued carrying the play but with just over six minutes to play in the opening frame, defenceman Nathan Beaulieu wasn’t able to corral a pass that bounced off his shin, and when he dove for the puck it allowed Rangers speedster Michael Grabner to set sail for the Habs’ net on a clear breakaway.

Unlike Montreal speed merchant Paul Byron moments earlier, Grabner made good on his chance.

But just under two minutes later, the Habs were on top once again.

Gallagher started the play with a crisp zone entry, then held Marc Staal off behind the New York net to make a delicate feed to Byron, who rifled home from the slot.

In Game 1 of this series, the second period featured the Rangers pretty well whatever they wanted.

On this occasion they once again came out with intent.

With Alex Galchenyuk’s banishment on the fourth line ended after four periods (he would earn an assist on the tying goal), he took to the ice with Andrew Shaw and Artturi Lehkonen.

On their first shift of the period they created a half-chance, Shaw then got a cross-check to the neck from Ranger defenceman Brendan Smith for his trouble.

A short time later Price absolutely stole a goal from winger Jimmy Hayes on a fabulous right-to-left slide with the Rangers on the power-play.

Then came the series’ first outbreak of serious churlishness; Montreal’s Steve Ott clobbered Mats Zuccarello with what looked suspiciously like a blind-side hit, then a melee broke out where Hab rearguard rained punches on New York’s J.T. Miller like he was a heavy bag.

It was Weber’s first fight in the bleu-blanc-rouge and rather improbably the Habs got a power-play out of the fracas.

But without Weber’s point shot they looked disjointed and couldn’t take advantage on either that or a second man-advantage.

With Weber still in the box, Rick Nash darted past Andrei Markov and let fly a gorgeous shot that Price could do nothing about; it was vintage Nash, sniped in the top corner, glove side.

The Habs did generate some decent chances, they’ll have felt a little hard done by when Smith shot intentionally wide of the Montreal net – after shaking off Weber in the corner – and the puck caromed into the net off Zuccarello’s pants.

The Rangers may have thought, quite reasonably, it would be enough to see them through.

This Habs team, however, showed it is not to be underestimated.

Report Typo/Error