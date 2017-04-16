Hockey players are more than willing to absorb punishment at this time of year for what seems like a meaningless short-term tactical gain, it’s called the playoffs.

For evidence consider the play of Artturi Lehkonen, a North American pro hockey rookie and the youngest member of the Canadiens.

Lehkonen is no beastly physical specimen, yet there he was on the power-play, late in the second period of game three in the first round series between the Habs and New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, standing in goaltender Henrik Lundqvist’s blue paint and whacking merrily at a loose puck and then diving in, one on three, as assorted Rangers tried to dismember him.

To no avail, as it turns out.

Moments earlier, the Canadiens had a stroke of luck: New York’s J.T. Miller fell on an offensive zone faceoff and covered the puck with his hands.

You can’t do that, so off to the power-play went the Habs.

After Lundqvist froze the puck on Lehkonen’s bull move to the net, Tomas Plekanec expertly won the draw at the other end.

Defenceman Jeff Petry gathered the puck, made a quick pass to Plekanec, whose one-touch pass to Brendan Gallagher at the goalline was in turn one-touched to Lehkonen in the slot. Who then rifled an unstoppable shot past Lundqvist’s left ear. Lehkonen’s celebration was as fierce as his play.

The way Carey Price has played in the Montreal net, a one-goal margin on the road is often enough.

In the third, his teammates ensured it wouldn’t have to be. As a result of a 3-1 win, they own a 2-1 series advantage.

As crucial as Lehkonen’s performance was, Alex Radulov – another player who clearly relishes big moments – stepped to the fore in the third period.

With New York forward Mats Zuccarello in the box for a high-stick on Montreal’s Andrei Markov – it earned him a four-minute ban – Radulov made a gorgeous blind pass to Alex Galchenyuk, who was newly restored to centre this night, who then froze Lundqvist and made a beautiful feed to Shea Weber, whose one-timer found the net.

With New York fighting to say in the game, Radulov took a feed from Philip Danault with just over four minutes to play and rampaged past defenceman Brady Skjei to one-hand the puck into the net.

Skjei would atone with a seeing-eye goal with just under three minutes to play, it wouldn’t be enough.

Radulov is a fight-to-the-death kind of player and perhaps the Habs’ emotional leader, his offensive contribution was a nice reward for the beating he took in the Rangers’ end.

It was a bit of a theme on this night – Andrew Shaw might still be feeling the hit he took from Dan Girardi in the first period, the cost of nudging a puck into the neutral zone.

Captain Max Pacioretty said before the game that the thrilling overtime victory in Game 2 – in which Montreal tied the game with less than 20 seconds to play in the third – reminded the Habs how it feels when they’re playing well.

Momentum, such as it matters, can’t be carried from game to game, let alone across a border, but intangibles like feel?

“Absolutely. People say players are streaky or whatever, but it’s because this whole game is about feel,” he said. “Every guy has to take it from the selfish point of view – you find it, you keep it.”

On the evidence, the Habs as a group are feeling it.

This was as crisp and clean performance as the Habs have offered in recent weeks. Absent a few odd-numbered chances early an a goalpost hit by Jesper Fast, the Habs limited their turnovers and played a polished defensive game; having Brandon Davidson on in place of Nikita Nesterov on the Montreal blue line may have helped.

All the Habs needed was a spark, and it came from a 21-year-old rookie, Lehkonen.

This is nothing new for the plucky Finn.

A year ago, Lehkonen was in the Swedish Hockey League, where he led the playoffs in scoring with 11 goals in 16 games (and rather mysteriously did not win the circuit’s postseason MVP award in Frolunda’s championship run).

He was asked last week, before the playoffs officially began, whether anyone had ever given him advice on how to play when the going gets tough.

“Not really. I’ve just always loved it. The physicality, the intensity. You can really feel the tension on the ice, it’s great,” he said.

His 57 points in 59 playoff games at all levels tend to support his view.

