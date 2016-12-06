Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Taylor Hall hits Philip Larsen in the second period on Tuesday. (Elsa/Getty Images)
Tom Canavan

NEWARK, N.J. — The Associated Press

Taylor Hall scored a goal, set up a go-ahead tally by Kyle Palmieri and delivered a crushing check that knocked Vancouver defenceman Philip Larsen out of the game to lift the New Jersey Devils over the Canucks 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Defenceman Ben Lovejoy also scored and Cory Schneider made 22 saves as New Jersey remained the NHL’s only team not to lose at home in regulation.

This is the first time the Devils have gone 10 home games without losing in regulation — they began 8-0-1 in 1987-88. This was also their first win in regulation in the last 11 games.

Daniel Sedin scored a second-period power-play goal with the Canucks on a two-man advantage, and he set up his brother, Henrik, early in the third period when Vancouver closed the deficit to a goal.

