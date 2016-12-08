Kevin Hayes scored a power-play goal with 1:09 left in the third period to lift the New York Rangers to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Jets forward Drew Stafford was in the penalty box for high sticking when a point shot went through traffic and Hayes capitalized for his 11th of the season.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the second period on Chris Kreider’s goal in the first for New York and Mark Scheifele’s marker midway through the second.

Antti Raanta, playing in his first game since Nov. 27, made 17 saves for the Rangers (18-9-1).

Michael Hutchinson made 22 stops for the Jets (13-14-3).

New York opened the scoring at 8:02 of the first period on the power play when a trio of precision passes started with Mats Zuccarello and ended with Derek Stepan sending Kreider the puck at the side of an open net.

The goal extended Kreider’s point streak to four games, with three goals and two assists.

The Rangers outshot the Jets 10-6 after the first, but could have been up by more goals if not for some tough stops by Hutchinson.

Scheifele, who missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, used a rebound off a Paul Postma point shot to score his 14th goal of the season at 9:51 of the second.

New York led 18-13 in shots after the second, which included both teams having shots ring off the goal posts.

Winnipeg had one power play in the third period and New York had a pair, including the last with 2:56 remaining in the third that Hayes used for his 20th point of the season.

The Rangers finish off a three-game road trip in Chicago on Friday while the Jets travel to Calgary on Saturday.

