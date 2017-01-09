Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for his third shutout of the season as the Winnipeg Jets blanked the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Monday.

Dustin Byfuglien and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets (20-20-3).

Chad Johnson turned aside 25 shots for the Flames (22-19-2).

Hellebuyck has five shutouts in his two-year NHL career.

It was the first game for the Jets without rookie star Patrik Laine, who’s out indefinitely with a concussion suffered in last Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Buffalo.

Drew Stafford took Laine’s spot on the top line with centre Mark Scheifele and right-winger Nikolaj Ehlers, a trio that spent some time together last season.

Stafford and Ehlers assisted on Byfuglien’s goal at 10:21 of the first period.

The big defenceman skated around Flames captain Mark Giordano to fire off a shot past Johnson’s glove for his sixth goal of the season.

Ehlers extended his point streak to five games with the assist, including five goals and two assists. He has 13 points in his past 10 games.

Calgary outshot the Jets 9-6 after the opening period, but Winnipeg had the 18-15 edge after the scoreless second.

Flames rookie Matthew Tkachuk took a big hit from Byfuglien in the second, but withstood the blow.

The young forward — his father, Keith, was a star for the Jets before they moved to Arizona in 1996 — ended a nine-game point streak, the longest by an NHL rookie this season. He had one goal and nine assists during that span.

Wheeler scored his 12th goal of the season after stretching his stick out to intercept a pass between Calgary defencemen Dennis Wideman and T.J. Brodie in their own zone.

Wheeler went in alone straight at Johnson and put a low shot by him on the glove side to make it 2-0 at 3:16.

Hellebuyck preserved the shutout when he gloved a shot by Michael Frolik with 12 seconds remaining.

Both teams finished 0 for 3 on the power play,

The Flames return home for two games, starting Wednesday against San Jose. Winnipeg hosts Montreal the same night.

