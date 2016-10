The start of the Heritage Classic game between the Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets was delayed an hour on Sunday by sunlight melting the ice.

The outdoor regular-season game between the two Canadian rivals is being held at Winnipeg’s Investors Group Field, home of the Canadian Football League’s Blue Bombers.

An official statement from the NHL said that “due to intermittent sunlight on the playing surface” and “in the interest of player safety” the game would be delayed.

