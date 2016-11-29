Five returning players, including Arizona Coyotes prospect Dylan Strome, are among those competing for a spot on Canada’s roster for the 2017 world junior hockey championship in Toronto and Montreal.

Hockey Canada unveiled the list of invitees to its junior selection camp 30 days before the tournament opens. The roster includes 19 forwards, 10 defencemen and three goaltenders.

The selection camp will be held at the home of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada and will feature three exhibition games.

Hockey Canada will choose the 22-player roster at the conclusion of the camp.

The Canadians won gold the last time the tournament was co-hosted by Toronto and Montreal in 2015.

Canada leads all nations with 16 world junior gold medals, but has won only once in the last seven events.

Full camp roster

Forwards: Mathew Barzal, Seattle (WHL); Anthony Cirelli, Oshawa (OHL); Dillon Dube, Kelowna (WHL); Pierre-Luc Dubois, Cape Breton (QMJHL); Julien Gauthier, Val-d’Or (QMJHL); Brett Howden, Moose Jaw (WHL); Mathieu Joseph, Saint John (QMJHL); Tyson Jost, North Dakota (WCHA); Michael McLeod, Mississauga (OHL); Nick Merkley, Kelowna (WHL); Nolan Patrick, Brandon (WHL); Taylor Raddysh, Erie (OHL); Nicolas Roy, Chicoutimi (QMJHL); Zach Senyshyn, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL); Blake Speers, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL); Sam Steel, Regina (WHL); Mitchell Stephens, Saginaw (OHL); Dylan Strome, Erie (OHL); Austin Wagner, Regina (WHL).

Defence: Jake Bean, Calgary (WHL); Guillaume Brisebois, Charlottetown (QMJHL); Thomas Chabot, Saint John (QMJHL); Kale Clague, Brandon (WHL); Dante Fabbro, Boston University (HE); Samuel Girard, Shawinigan (QMJHL); Noah Juulsen, Everett (WHL); Jeremy Lauzon, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL); Victor Mete, London (OHL); Philippe Myers, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL).

Goaltenders: Carter Hart, Everett (WHL); Connor Ingram, Kamloops (WHL); Michael McNiven, Owen Sound (WHL)

