Mike Hoffman scored a power-play goal at 4:03 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

Hoffman’s one-timer on a pass from Dion Phaneuf beat John Gibson in the Anaheim goal.

Andrew Cogliano took a high-sticking minor at 3:23 of the extra period, giving the Senators a four-on-three advantage.

Ryan Dzingel scored in regulation for the Senators (20-11-3), who got 24 saves from Mike Condon.

Jakob Silfverberg had the goal for Anaheim (17-12-6) and Gibson made 16 saves, but didn’t face a single shot in the second half of the third period.

With the score tied 1-1 early in the third, the Senators were put in a tough situation when Bobby Ryan took a four-minute minor for high sticking, giving the league’s second-ranked power play and extended opportunity.

Other than when things got hectic around the Ottawa net in the final 20 seconds of the power play, the Senators really didn’t allow the Ducks to create any sustained pressure.

The teams produced just 11 shots on goal through a scoreless first period, with the only real scoring chance coming late when Jean Gabriel Pageau redirected a shot just wide of the Anaheim goal.

Both teams got on the board in the second period, with the Senators scoring early to take a 1-0 lead before the Ducks scored very late to tie the game.

Dzingel took a pass from Kyle Turris and beat Gibson with a shot just under the crossbar from the left hash mark at 1:02.

The Ducks thought they tied it with just over minute to play, but the goal by Nick Ritchie was immediately waved off as Corey Perry had backed into Condon in the crease.

Perry redeemed himself a minute later when his no-look, through-the-legs pass landed right on the stick of Silfverberg, who scored a power-play goal with 10 seconds to play in the period.

Shots on goal through the first 40 minutes favoured Anaheim by a low 14-12 count.

